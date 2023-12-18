Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy At-Sea Holiday Party [Image 7 of 8]

    USNS Mercy At-Sea Holiday Party

    PALAU

    12.24.2023

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    U.S. Navy Command Senior Chief Michael Pesicka, senior enlisted leader of the hospital ship ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), hands out candy to Sailors during a holiday party aboard Mercy, anchored off Palau Dec. 24, 2023 during Pacific Partnership 2024-1. . Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Allison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
