U.S. Navy Command Senior Chief Michael Pesicka, senior enlisted leader of the hospital ship ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), hands out candy to Sailors during a holiday party aboard Mercy, anchored off Palau Dec. 24, 2023 during Pacific Partnership 2024-1. . Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Allison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2023 Date Posted: 12.25.2023 00:47 Photo ID: 8180605 VIRIN: 231224-N-BT947-1173 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.54 MB Location: PW Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Mercy At-Sea Holiday Party [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.