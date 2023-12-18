U.S. Navy Command Senior Chief Michael Pesicka, senior enlisted leader of the hospital ship ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), hands out candy to Sailors during a holiday party aboard Mercy, anchored off Palau Dec. 24, 2023 during Pacific Partnership 2024-1. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Allison)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2023 00:40
|Photo ID:
|8180606
|VIRIN:
|231224-N-BT947-1175
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Mercy Ay-Sea Holiday Party [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT