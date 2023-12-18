U.S. Navy Sailors participate in an ugly sweater contest during a holiday party aboard the flight deck of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), anchored off Palau during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 24, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Allison)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2023 00:48
|Photo ID:
|8180602
|VIRIN:
|231224-N-BT947-1086
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.22 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USNS Mercy At-Sea Holiday Party [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
