USNS Mercy At-Sea Holiday Party

U.S. Navy Sailors participate in an ugly sweater contest during a holiday party aboard the flight deck aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), anchored off Palau during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 24, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Allison)

Date Taken: 12.24.2023, by PO1 Jacob Allison