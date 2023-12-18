A U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Civil Engineer Airman performs “slash and splash” quick-setting concrete laying during rapid airfield damage recovery at an undisclosed location, Nov. 15, 2023. Rapid airfield damage recovery is a multi-step process for expeditiously repairing post attack damaged airfield surfaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2023 03:28
|Photo ID:
|8180182
|VIRIN:
|231114-F-LJ715-1208
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|36.47 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CE Airfield Repair Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT