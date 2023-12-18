Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CE Airfield Repair Training [Image 5 of 5]

    CE Airfield Repair Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Civil Engineer Airman performs “slash and splash” quick-setting concrete laying during rapid airfield damage recovery at an undisclosed location, Nov. 15, 2023. Rapid airfield damage recovery is a multi-step process for expeditiously repairing post attack damaged airfield surfaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    ECES
    mission ready
    RADR

