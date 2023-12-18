CE Airfield Repair Training

U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Civil Engineer Airmen perform “slash and splash” quick-setting concrete laying during rapid airfield damage recovery at an undisclosed location, Nov. 15, 2023. RADR training keeps CES teams proficient in the skills required to fill and set concrete expeditiously, allowing for minimal disruption to airfield operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)
