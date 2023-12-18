CE Airfield Repair Training

A U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Civil Engineer Airman checks a compact track loader with saw attachment for proper placement to make cuts to a damaged replicated airfield area at an undisclosed location, Nov. 15, 2023. Airmen completed both nighttime and daytime training to ensure they are able to make repairs regardless of lighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

