    CE Airfield Repair Training [Image 4 of 5]

    CE Airfield Repair Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Civil Engineer Airman uses a compact track loader to clear debris from a damaged replicated airfield area at an undisclosed location, Nov. 15, 2023. Airmen used a variety of machinery to hone their skills, ensuring airfields retain maximum operability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

    This work, CE Airfield Repair Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

