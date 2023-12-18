A U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Civil Engineer Airman uses a compact track loader to clear debris from a damaged replicated airfield area at an undisclosed location, Nov. 15, 2023. Airmen used a variety of machinery to hone their skills, ensuring airfields retain maximum operability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.23.2023 03:28 Photo ID: 8180181 VIRIN: 231114-F-LJ715-1294 Resolution: 6650x4433 Size: 18.33 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CE Airfield Repair Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.