231220-N-GR718-1356

YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Dec. 20, 2023) - Rear Adm. Jeromy B. Williams, Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific (left) and Capt. Shaun Lieb, Commodore, Combined Task Force 75 and Yakushima Joint Operations Center Leadership, speak with members Underwater Construction Team ONE as part of ongoing CV-22 Osprey recovery efforts. The U.S. Military, alongside the Japan Coast Guard, Japan Self-Defense Forces, local law enforcement, and Japanese civilian volunteers has been conducting intensive search, rescue and recovery operations for the CV-22 Osprey crew and aircraft debris following the mishap that occurred on Nov. 29 off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 19:45 Photo ID: 8180055 VIRIN: 231220-N-GR718-1356 Resolution: 5224x3483 Size: 924.56 KB Location: JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCPAC CDRE Visits Yakushima Joint Operations Center [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Chelsea Meiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.