SOCPAC CDRE Visits Yakushima Joint Operations Center

YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Dec. 20, 2023) – Rear Adm. Jeromy B. Williams, Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific (left) and Maj. Jake McCauley, 1st Special Operations Squadron Director of Staff and Mission Support Center Joint Operations Center (MSS JOC) Commander, speak to members of the MSS JOC during ongoing CV-22 Osprey recovery efforts. The U.S. Military, alongside the Japan Coast Guard, Japan Self-Defense Forces, local law enforcement, and Japanese civilian volunteers has been conducting intensive search, rescue and recovery operations for the CV-22 Osprey crew and aircraft debris following the mishap that occurred on Nov. 29 off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

