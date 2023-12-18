Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCPAC CDRE Visits Yakushima Joint Operations Center [Image 2 of 7]

    SOCPAC CDRE Visits Yakushima Joint Operations Center

    JAPAN

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Meiller 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    231220-N-GR718-1046
    YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Dec. 20, 2023) A Naval Special Warfare Operator and member of leadership at the Yakushima Joint Operations Center (left) greets Rear Adm. Jeromy B. Williams, Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific, as he arrives on Yakushima Island to observe ongoing CV-22 Osprey recovery efforts. The U.S. Military, alongside the Japan Coast Guard, Japan Self-Defense Forces, local law enforcement, and Japanese civilian volunteers has been conducting intensive search, rescue and recovery operations for the CV-22 Osprey crew and aircraft debris following the mishap that occurred on Nov. 29 off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

    This work, SOCPAC CDRE Visits Yakushima Joint Operations Center [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Chelsea Meiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    NSW
    JMSDF
    Naval Special Warfare
    USAF

