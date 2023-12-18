SOCPAC CDRE Visits Yakushima Joint Operations Center

231220-N-GR718-1046

YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Dec. 20, 2023) A Naval Special Warfare Operator and member of leadership at the Yakushima Joint Operations Center (left) greets Rear Adm. Jeromy B. Williams, Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific, as he arrives on Yakushima Island to observe ongoing CV-22 Osprey recovery efforts. The U.S. Military, alongside the Japan Coast Guard, Japan Self-Defense Forces, local law enforcement, and Japanese civilian volunteers has been conducting intensive search, rescue and recovery operations for the CV-22 Osprey crew and aircraft debris following the mishap that occurred on Nov. 29 off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Location: JP