SOCPAC CDRE Visits Yakushima Joint Operations Center

YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Dec. 20, 2023) - Rear Adm. Jeromy B. Williams, Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific, shakes hands with Haruo Morita, Minister’s Secretariat, Ministry of Defense, to thank him for their dedication to the ongoing CV-22 Osprey recovery efforts. The U.S. Military, alongside the Japan Coast Guard, Japan Self-Defense Forces, local law enforcement, and Japanese civilian volunteers has been conducting intensive search, rescue and recovery operations for the CV-22 Osprey crew and aircraft debris following the mishap that occurred on Nov. 29 off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

