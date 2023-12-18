Military working dog Xxuthus: ‘A beacon of dedication and service’

Staff Sgt. Daniel Duarte, 75th Security Forces Squadron K-9 trainer, lays a toy on the “missing dog display” during the memorial service for military working dog Xxuthus Dec. 21, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD Xxuthus passed away after serving his country for nine years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

