A “missing dog display,” which represents the bond between a dog and handler, is front and center at the memorial service for military working dog Xxuthus Dec. 21, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD Xxuthus passed away after serving his country for nine years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 12:00
|Photo ID:
|8179442
|VIRIN:
|231221-F-EF974-2011
|Resolution:
|7234x4823
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military working dog Xxuthus: ‘A beacon of dedication and service’ [Image 7 of 7], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military working dog Xxuthus: ‘A beacon of dedication and service’
