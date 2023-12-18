Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military working dog Xxuthus: ‘A beacon of dedication and service’ [Image 1 of 7]

    Military working dog Xxuthus: ‘A beacon of dedication and service’

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    A “missing dog display,” which represents the bond between a dog and handler, is front and center at the memorial service for military working dog Xxuthus Dec. 21, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD Xxuthus passed away after serving his country for nine years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

