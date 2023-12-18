Military working dog Xxuthus: ‘A beacon of dedication and service’

(Left) Staff Sgt. Brandon Hardy, 75th Security Forces Squadron, is presented a folded flag during a memorial service honoring military working dog Xxuthus Dec. 21, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Hardy was MWD Xxuthus's current handler before Xxuthus passed away after serving his country for nine years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

Date Taken: 12.21.2023
Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US