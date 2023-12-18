Military working dog Xxuthus: ‘A beacon of dedication and service’

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | A “missing dog display,” which represents the bond between a dog and handler, is...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | A “missing dog display,” which represents the bond between a dog and handler, is front and center at the memorial service for military working dog Xxuthus Dec. 21, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD Xxuthus passed away after serving his country for nine years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

“MWD Xxuthus, end of watch 17 December 2023. Rest easy, we’ll take it from here,” said Tech. Sgt. John Cooper, 75th Security Forces Squadron, at the memorial service held here Dec. 21 to mourn and honor military working dog Xxuthus.

Military working dog Xxuthus passed away Dec. 17 surrounded by his fellow defenders from the 75th Security Forces Squadron MWD section. He was euthanized due to an unknown illness.

Xxuthus, an explosives detection dog, was born into the Department of Defense Puppy Program at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2014. He was fostered until age two, at which time he began his training and certification for explosives detection.

After his certification, Xxuthus arrived at Hill Air Force Base to begin his career with the 75th SFS. Throughout his exceptional service, Xxuthus teamed with seven different handlers, completing more than 2,400 search hours, and conducting 21,500 area building and vehicle searches.

Xxuthus’s impact also reached outside Hill AFB. He responded to two off-base emergency bomb threats and provided sweeps at the grand opening of the new Salt Lake City International Airport in September 2020.

During the memorial service, Xxuthus was posthumously presented the Meritorious Service Medal.

“To everyone in the kennels, Xxuthus wasn't just a colleague, he was a beacon of dedication,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Duarte, 75th SFS K-9 trainer. “Every mission, he gave his all, reminding us of the true meaning of service.”

Duarte said Xxuthus was also a bundle of affection.

“We couldn't resist falling in love with his warm spirit. His wagging nub and soulful eyes spoke volumes, creating a bond that transcended the uniform,” he said.

During the service, Lt. Col. Cameron Maher, 75th SFS commander said, “You’ve heard about the bond between a handler and these MWDs. This is not just a dog, this is a servicemember. That’s what we are here today to remember.”