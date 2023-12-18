U.S. Air Force cyber officers engage in discussion during speed mentoring at the second annual 17X Comm Connections conference at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 7, 2023. The conference is a mentorship and networking event that gives 17X officers across the Korean Peninsula the opportunity to meet and network across the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Michelle Chang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 02:31 Photo ID: 8178928 VIRIN: 231207-F-PM638-1015 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.52 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17X Comm Connections holds 2nd annual conference [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.