    17X Comm Connections holds 2nd annual conference [Image 3 of 6]

    17X Comm Connections holds 2nd annual conference

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.07.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force cyber officers come together for a cheer at the conclusion of speed mentoring during the 17X Comm Connections conference at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 7, 2023. This year marked the second iteration of the annual conference, a mentorship and networking event that gives cyberspace operations officers across the Korean Peninsula the opportunity to meet and network across the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Michelle Chang)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 02:31
    Photo ID: 8178926
    VIRIN: 231207-F-PM638-1045
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17X Comm Connections holds 2nd annual conference [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

