17X Comm Connections holds 2nd annual conference

Photo By 1st Lt. Michelle Chang | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt Rayanna Shirley, 51st Communications Squadron expeditionary communications officer in charge, and fellow cyber officers applaud at the conclusion of the second annual 17X Comm Connections conference at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 7, 2023. The conference is a mentorship and networking event that allows cyberspace operations officers on the Korean peninsula the opportunity to meet face-to-face outside of a work setting to receive mentorship from other officers in the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Michelle Chang)

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- This year, the 51st Communications Squadron hosted their second annual 17X Comm Connections event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, on Dec. 7, 2023. The event, created for mentorship and networking, allowed all 17X [Cyberspace Operations] officers on the Korean Peninsula the opportunity to meet face-to-face outside of a work setting.



“This is a great event, meant to bring together the different communications and cyber personnel throughout the peninsula to create teaching and learning moments for everyone,” said Lt. Col. Michael Newson, 51st Communications Squadron commander. “We do so many different jobs, it’s awesome to hear the various ways 17X’s execute the mission.”



Holding events like these is beneficial for the community because they provide the opportunity to build a personal network and create long-term connections, while also gaining valuable mentorship.



“I think it is important to grow my own network while also finding many different mentors to learn from," said 1st Lt. Rayanna Shirley, 51st CS expeditionary communications officer in charge and 17X Comm Connections event coordinator.



This year was focused largely on providing mentorship from the senior 17X leaders on the peninsula as well as peer-to-peer interactions. They conducted speed-mentoring sessions where all members were encouraged to ask questions and provide their perspective. Participants had the chance to sit in on each of the sessions, where they were able to learn from every member and their unique experiences. They discussed topics such as finding motivation for oneself and others, as well as developing company grade officers, or CGOs.



“While I also know I learned from the CGO perspective, I do think everyone who attended was able to gain some insight from each other,” said Shirley. “Mentorship flows both up and down, and I would like to think that myself and my fellow CGOs were also able to provide some perspective to our senior leaders. I am thankful to my leadership for allowing me the opportunity to put together this social and contribute to our community.”



The overall importance of holding events like these is to allow officers the opportunity to meet peers, find mentors and strengthen the 17X community.



“Events like this really support the development of innovative leaders through mentorship and fellowship. It is amazing to have so much support from the colonels to the lieutenants,” Newson said.