17X Comm Connections holds 2nd annual conference

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt Rayanna Shirley, 51st Communications Squadron expeditionary communications officer in charge, and fellow cyber officers applaud at the conclusion of the second annual 17X Comm Connections conference at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 7, 2023. The conference is a mentorship and networking event that allows cyberspace operations officers on the Korean peninsula the opportunity to meet face-to-face outside of a work setting to receive mentorship from other officers in the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Michelle Chang)

