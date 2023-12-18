25th FGS celebrates new Dedicated Crew Chiefs

U.S. Airmen from the 51st Fighter Wing sit in attendance during the 25th FGS Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 19, 2023. The DCC Ceremony helps promote communication, trust and camaraderie by recognizing outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

