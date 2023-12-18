Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FGS celebrates new Dedicated Crew Chiefs [Image 1 of 5]

    25th FGS celebrates new Dedicated Crew Chiefs

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives a speech during the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 19, 2023. The DCC Ceremony is held to formally recognize top performing crew chiefs through assigning them an exclusive aircraft to maintain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

