U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives a speech during the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 19, 2023. The DCC Ceremony is held to formally recognize top performing crew chiefs through assigning them an exclusive aircraft to maintain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 00:46
|Photo ID:
|8178856
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-YU621-1067
|Resolution:
|5133x3415
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th FGS celebrates new Dedicated Crew Chiefs [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
