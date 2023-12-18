25th FGS celebrates new Dedicated Crew Chiefs

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Ryan, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, presents Staff Sgt. Connor Hoffman, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron, with a patch and coveralls during the 25th FGS Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 19, 2023. DCCs are presented with a coin, certificate and patch to be worn on their uniforms to commemorate their achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|12.19.2023
|12.22.2023 00:46
|8178859
|231219-F-YU621-3348
|3960x2635
|3.37 MB
|KR
|2
|0
