25th FGS celebrates new Dedicated Crew Chiefs

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Ryan, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, presents Staff Sgt. Connor Hoffman, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron, with a patch and coveralls during the 25th FGS Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 19, 2023. DCCs are presented with a coin, certificate and patch to be worn on their uniforms to commemorate their achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 Photo ID: 8178859 Location: KR by SrA Trevor Gordnier