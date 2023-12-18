25th FGS celebrates new Dedicated Crew Chiefs

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mitch Yuncker, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, recites the Crew Chief Oath during the 25th FGS Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 19, 2023. The Crew Chief Oath stands as both a declaration of the duties entrusted to a crew chief and a recognition of the rights and privileges granted to DCCs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

