No assistance needed: C-130Js airlift ops in black-out training

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepares to land on a blacked-out flightline during Airfield Marking Patterns-4 training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. A standard flightline consists of surrounding lights to illuminate the airfield on top of airfield markers, which are used to guide pilots as they land and take-off. In this iteration of AMP-4 training, pilots navigated a completely blacked-out flightline at night while conducting landings, take-offs, and air drops while using only their aircraft’s lighting as a guide or using no lighting at all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

