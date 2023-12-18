A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepares to land on a blacked-out flightline during Airfield Marking Patterns-4 training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. A standard flightline consists of surrounding lights to illuminate the airfield on top of airfield markers, which are used to guide pilots as they land and take-off. In this iteration of AMP-4 training, pilots navigated a completely blacked-out flightline at night while conducting landings, take-offs, and air drops while using only their aircraft’s lighting as a guide or using no lighting at all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 00:47
|Photo ID:
|8178854
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-BG120-2772
|Resolution:
|5756x3842
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
No assistance needed: C-130Js airlift ops in black-out training
Japan
Yokota Air Base
