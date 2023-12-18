No assistance needed: C-130Js airlift ops in black-out training

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepares to land on a blacked-out flightline during Airfield Marking Patterns-4 training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. AMP-4 training requires all airfield lighting to be turned off to mimic the austere environments a C-130 is likely to face. Through continuous training operations like AMP-4, Super Hercules aircrew maintain their airlift mission capabilities to operate even on rough terrain or low-light conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

