A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepares to land on a blacked-out flightline during Airfield Marking Patterns-4 training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. AMP-4 training requires all airfield lighting to be turned off to mimic the austere environments a C-130 is destined to face. The C-130 performs the tactical portion of an airlift mission in both peace and wartime through numerous roles like airlift support, natural disaster relief, aeromedical evacuation, weather reconnaissance, and firefighting missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 00:47
|Photo ID:
|8178853
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-BG120-2749
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.62 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No assistance needed: C-130Js airlift ops in black-out training
Japan
Yokota Air Base
