    No assistance needed: C-130Js airlift ops in black-out training [Image 2 of 4]

    No assistance needed: C-130Js airlift ops in black-out training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepares to land on a blacked-out flightline during Airfield Marking Patterns-4 training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. AMP-4 training requires all airfield lighting to be turned off to mimic the austere environments a C-130 is destined to face. The C-130 performs the tactical portion of an airlift mission in both peace and wartime through numerous roles like airlift support, natural disaster relief, aeromedical evacuation, weather reconnaissance, and firefighting missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 00:47
    Photo ID: 8178853
    VIRIN: 231213-F-BG120-2749
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No assistance needed: C-130Js airlift ops in black-out training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    Yokota Air Base

    TAGS

    airlift
    airdrop
    C-130
    Black-out
    AMP-4

