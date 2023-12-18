Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lima Company Moto Run [Image 5 of 9]

    Lima Company Moto Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Janell Alvarez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps drill masters with Recruit Training Regiment, lead the motivational run for the new Marines of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 19, 2023. The motivational run is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 14:56
    Photo ID: 8178147
    VIRIN: 231219-M-SL155-1072
    Resolution: 6718x3239
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Moto Run [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Janell Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lima Company Moto Run
    Lima Company Moto Run
    Lima Company Moto Run
    Lima Company Moto Run
    Lima Company Moto Run
    Lima Company Moto Run
    Lima Company Moto Run
    Lima Company Moto Run
    Lima Company Moto Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD
    USMCnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT