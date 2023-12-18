Lima Company Moto Run

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Andrew N. Leal, a native of Santa Ana, California and a drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, watches new Marines run in formation during the motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 19, 2023. The motivational run is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

Date Taken: 12.19.2023