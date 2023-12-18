A U.S. Marine Corps senior drill instructor with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, leads warm-up exercises for their platoon during the motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 19, 2023. The motivational run is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 14:56 Photo ID: 8178143 VIRIN: 231219-M-SL155-1034 Resolution: 6469x4313 Size: 1.39 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Moto Run [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Janell Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.