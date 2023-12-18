New U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, run in formation during the motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 19, 2023. The motivational run is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 14:56 Photo ID: 8178149 VIRIN: 231219-M-SL155-1097 Resolution: 5906x3937 Size: 1.99 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Moto Run [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Janell Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.