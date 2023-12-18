Team Mildenhall welcomes final Patriot Express arrival

U.S. Air Force SrA Trevor Williams, 727th Air Mobility Squadron, data records technician, helps check in passengers during the last patriot express arrival at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 19, 2023. The Patriot Express flight, also known as the rotator, is a Department of Defense contracted commercial charter flight which provides international support to U.S. military and civilian members and their families permanently changing station to the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB