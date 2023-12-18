The Patriot Express flight lands on the flight line at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 19, 2023. The Patriot Express flight, also known as the rotator, is a Department of Defense contracted commercial charter flight which provides international support to U.S. military and civilian members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 06:12
|Photo ID:
|8177501
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-NR913-1027
|Resolution:
|4116x2315
|Size:
|445.75 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall welcomes final Patriot Express arrival [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
