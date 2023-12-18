Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall welcomes final Patriot Express arrival [Image 4 of 6]

    Team Mildenhall welcomes final Patriot Express arrival

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A group of air freight technicians and animal welfare officers with the 727th Air Mobility Squadron transport pets from the Patriot Express to the passenger terminal at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 19, 2023. The Patriot Express flight, also known as the rotator, is a Department of Defense contracted commercial charter flight which provides international support to U.S. military and civilian members and their families permanently changing station to the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 06:12
    VIRIN: 231219-F-NR913-1353
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    This work, Team Mildenhall welcomes final Patriot Express arrival [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

