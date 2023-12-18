Team Mildenhall welcomes final Patriot Express arrival

A group of air freight technicians and animal welfare officers with the 727th Air Mobility Squadron transport pets from the Patriot Express to the passenger terminal at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 19, 2023. The Patriot Express flight, also known as the rotator, is a Department of Defense contracted commercial charter flight which provides international support to U.S. military and civilian members and their families permanently changing station to the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

