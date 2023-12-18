Anthony Grant, 100th Maintenance Squadron transient alert specialist, marshalls the Patriot Express during its final arrival at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 19, 2023. The Patriot Express flight, also known as the rotator, is a Department of Defense contracted commercial charter flight which provides international support to U.S. military and civilian members and their families. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 06:12 Photo ID: 8177502 VIRIN: 231219-F-NR913-1142 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 689.52 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Mildenhall welcomes final Patriot Express arrival [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.