A Day in the Life of a crew chief

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief is taught by Staff Sgt. Devon Walker, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron alternate mission equipment journeyman, to detach a roll set off of a KC-135 Stratotanker during “A Day in the life” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 15, 2023. Walker explains and demonstrates how to detach the roller from the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

