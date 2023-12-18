A Day in the Life of a crew chief

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, right, gather for a group photo with Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 15, 2023. The 100th AMXS supports the Air Force's global reach mission by maintaining KC-135s, which provide air refueling capability throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 Photo by A1C Katie Mullikin