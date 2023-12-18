Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of a crew chief [Image 8 of 9]

    A Day in the Life of a crew chief

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, right, gather for a group photo with Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 15, 2023. The 100th AMXS supports the Air Force's global reach mission by maintaining KC-135s, which provide air refueling capability throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

