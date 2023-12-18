Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of a crew chief [Image 5 of 9]

    A Day in the Life of a crew chief

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.23.1316

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief and Staff Sgt. Devon Walker, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron alternate mission equipment journeyman, detaches an aircraft container during “A Day in the Life” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 15, 2023. The 100th ARW command team fully integrated alongside Aircraft Maintenance Airmen and applied maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker for a “Day in the Life”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

