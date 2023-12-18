A Day in the Life of a crew chief

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, thanks Staff Sgt. Devon Walker, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron alternate mission equipment journeyman, right, for teaching him some of the duties of a crew chief at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 15, 2023. The 100th ARW command team fully integrated alongside Aircraft Maintenance Airmen and applied maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker for a “Day in the Life”. The 100th AMXS supports the Air Force's global reach mission by maintaining KC-135s, which provide air refueling capability throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

