U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants assigned to the 17th Training Wing network after the Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 24, 2023. A chief master sergeant is the highest rank an enlisted Airman can achieve in their Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 17:15
|Photo ID:
|8177139
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-TB914-6055
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Stay Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Campbell [Image 1842 of 1842], by A1C Evelyn DErrico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
