U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Campbell, 316th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, talks with Chief Master Sgt. Robert Laning, 312th TRS senior enlisted leader before the 17th Training Wing brief at the Norma Brown headquarters building, Goodfellow, Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023. Campbell enlisted in the Air Force in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 17:15
|Photo ID:
|8177136
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-TB914-1014
|Resolution:
|2467x1974
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Stay Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Campbell [Image 1842 of 1842], by A1C Evelyn DErrico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
