Why I Stay: Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Campbell

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Campbell, 316th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, talks with students assigned to the 316th TRS at an afternoon formation under the 316th TRS pavilion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023. As the SEL, Campbell’s duties include maintaining the health, morale and welfare of unit members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico)

