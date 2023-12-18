U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Campbell, 316th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, answers a call on his duty cell at the Cressman Dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 8, 2023. As the SEL, Campbell’s duties include maintaining the health, morale and welfare of unit members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 17:15 Photo ID: 8177140 VIRIN: 231208-F-TB914-2008 Resolution: 3024x2016 Size: 0 B Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Why I Stay Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Campbell [Image 1842 of 1842], by A1C Evelyn DErrico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.