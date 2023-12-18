Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Command Sgt. Major Ely Capindo (left), Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander (center) and Fort Stewart Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Mr. Steve Hood (right), participate in an ice breaker prior to the start of the Strategic Planning Workshop, Dec. 6 at Club Stewart on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Eddie Blackmon)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 14:10
|Photo ID:
|8176843
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-VK588-3753
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community [Image 3 of 3], by Edward Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community
