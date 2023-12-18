Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community [Image 2 of 3]

    Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Edward Blackmon 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Command Sgt. Major Ely Capindo (left), Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander (center) and Fort Stewart Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Mr. Steve Hood (right), participate in an ice breaker prior to the start of the Strategic Planning Workshop, Dec. 6 at Club Stewart on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Eddie Blackmon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 14:10
    Photo ID: 8176843
    VIRIN: 231206-A-VK588-3753
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.9 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community [Image 3 of 3], by Edward Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community
    Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community
    Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Strategic Planning Workshop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT