Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Edward Blackmon 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison discuss future programs during the annual Strategic Planning Workshop, Dec. 6 at Club Stewart on Fort Stewart. Representatives from various installation programs convened at Fort Stewart's Club Stewart Dec. 6 for the annual Strategic Planning Workshop. This crucial event revisits programs and services, ensuring they align with Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's mission and the Army's evolving needs. (U.S. Army Photo by Eddie Blackmon)

    IMAGE INFO

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Strategic Planning Workshop

