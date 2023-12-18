Members of the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison discuss future programs during the annual Strategic Planning Workshop, Dec. 6 at Club Stewart on Fort Stewart. Representatives from various installation programs convened at Fort Stewart's Club Stewart Dec. 6 for the annual Strategic Planning Workshop. This crucial event revisits programs and services, ensuring they align with Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's mission and the Army's evolving needs. (U.S. Army Photo by Eddie Blackmon)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 14:10
|Photo ID:
|8176842
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-VK588-3229
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community [Image 3 of 3], by Edward Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community
