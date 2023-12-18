Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin speaks to community leaders at an Executive Planning Session, Dec. 6 at Club Stewart on Fort Stewart. The Executive Planning Session was held in conjunction with the Annual Strategic Planning Workshop as a way to recognize the vital role the surrounding communities off-post play. During the session, installation and community leaders brainstorm resource sharing and partnerships, further fostering mutual prosperity both on and off Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army Photo by Eddie Blackmon)

