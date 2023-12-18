Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Planning Workshop aligns resources for Fort Stewart-Hunter Airfield's thriving community

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Edward Blackmon 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin speaks to community leaders at an Executive Planning Session, Dec. 6 at Club Stewart on Fort Stewart. The Executive Planning Session was held in conjunction with the Annual Strategic Planning Workshop as a way to recognize the vital role the surrounding communities off-post play. During the session, installation and community leaders brainstorm resource sharing and partnerships, further fostering mutual prosperity both on and off Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army Photo by Eddie Blackmon)

