CSO Saltzman hosts USSF 4th birthday celebration

Spc. 3 Landon Siebert, the junior Guardian present, laughs at a joke from Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall during the U.S. Space Force’s 4th birthday celebration at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Dec. 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US by Eric Dietrich