Guests stand for the national anthem during the U.S. Space Force’s 4th birthday celebration at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Dec. 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8176808
|VIRIN:
|231220-F-LE393-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSO Saltzman hosts USSF 4th birthday celebration [Image 8 of 8], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
