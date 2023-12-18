Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO Saltzman hosts USSF 4th birthday celebration [Image 3 of 8]

    CSO Saltzman hosts USSF 4th birthday celebration

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna speaks during the U.S. Space Force’s 4th birthday celebration at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Dec. 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

