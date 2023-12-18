Fort Hunter Liggett is part of the annual Monterey County Operation Santa planning committee, provides event volunteers and coordinates with Mercy Air 20 to fly in Santa and Mrs. Claus. More than 20 volunteers helped with food and toys distribution, Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as the Grinch.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 12:42 Photo ID: 8176721 VIRIN: 231214-A-OV743-2543 Resolution: 3520x1980 Size: 1.4 MB Location: KING CITY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FHL supports Operation Santa [Image 6 of 6], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.