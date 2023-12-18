Fort Hunter Liggett is part of the annual Monterey County Operation Santa planning committee, provides event volunteers and coordinates with Mercy Air 20 to fly in Santa and Mrs. Claus. More than 20 volunteers helped with food and toys distribution, Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as the Grinch.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 12:42
|Photo ID:
|8176721
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-OV743-2543
|Resolution:
|3520x1980
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|KING CITY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FHL supports Operation Santa [Image 6 of 6], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Hunter Liggett partners with Operations Santa to give back to the community
